BRUCE KULICK - February 2021 Episode Of KISS Guitar Of The Month Streaming

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shares an ESP Custom Explorer in the February 2021 edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"This guitar was featured in the KISS video for the song 'I Just Wanna' from Revenge, and played every night on the tour," says Kulick. "It appears on Alive III as well. The white finish has become more of a yellowish look now, but nothing changed its powerful tone. It's one of two made for me in 1992. Powerful and very stunning, it's still a favorite axe of mine to play."

"I Just Wanna":