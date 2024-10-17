BRUCE KULICK Looks Back On Late KISS Drummer ERIC CARR's Legacy - "I'm So Happy That He Was Involved To A Certain Extent On Revenge" (Video)

Eric Carr was a member of KISS from from 1980 to 1991, stepping into the drummer position following the departure of the band's original drummer, Peter Criss.

Carr's first album with KISS was 1981's Music From "The Elder", while his final recording with the band was for the song "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II". The last time he worked with KISS was in July 1991 when they filmed a video for the above mentioned song. Carr's final appearance with KISS was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1991.

Eric Carr passed away on November 24, 1991 at 41 from cancer.

In an excerpt from a new interview with VRP Rocks, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick reflected on Carr's last days and his legacy.

Kulick: "I'm so happy that he was involved to a certain extent on Revenge (1992) by doing the video for 'God Gave...', and I have this incredible recording of only the voices where you really hear Eric's voice in that quiet part where everyone's singing 'God Gave Rock N' Roll To You'. What a tremendous artist. There was this drum solo ('Carr Jam') from this riff that he worked on with Ace (Frehley) that was never really released, (so we decided) let's bring ths out, re-do it, and I was the first one back to work after the funeral. Which was actually therapy because everybody was shattered."