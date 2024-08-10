BRUCE KULICK On His KISS Career - "Certain Years Of My Era Were Magical; We Were A Cut Above"

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick is featured in a new interview with Guitar World, where he discusses what went down with KISS in the ’80s: the tension between the past and future, his six-string independence from Ace Frehley, and more. Following is an excerpt.

Kulick: "When I came into KISS, I wasn’t asked to imitate Ace (Frehley). I’m very thankful for that because it allowed me the freedom to be myself. If I was asked to do what Ace did, I’m not sure things would have worked."

"There are misconceptions about ’80 KISS, the biggest of which is that we sucked! Old fans maybe didn’t get it. But the fans who grew up seeing KISS without makeup knew how good we were. Certain years of my era were magical; I stand by the ’80s; we were a cut above. You’re always in the winning circle when you have two leaders like Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons."

Kulick was recently interviewed by Finland’s Chaoszine and during the chat he spoke his tenure with KISS, which lasted 12 years, from 1984-1996.

Kulick first was called in to support KISS on the Animalize Tour when then current guitarist Mark St. John was sideline with a hand injury. Kulick thought he would be in the band “for about six weeks” and then when he received the call to officially the band, he thought it would last for “three to four years.”

Kulick appears on the albums Asylum (1985), Crazy Nights (1987), Hot In The Shade (1989), Revenge (1992), and Carnival Of Souls: The Final Sessions (1997).