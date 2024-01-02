BRUCE KULICK Parts Ways With GRAND FUNK RAILROAD - "I Really Wanted To Look At What I Wanted To Do Personally And Creatively"

Bruce Kulick has left Grand Funk Railroad after 23 years, reports Ultimate Classic Rock. He played his final concert with the group on December 14 in Marietta, Ohio.

The former KISS guitarist turned 70 that same month, and as he tells UCR during an exclusive interview, the milestone made him consider his future. “I really wanted to look at what I wanted to do personally and creatively,” he says. “I’ve always loved playing with Grand Funk for all of those years, but all of that travel for most weekends of every month, all year, the time involved became more and more difficult.”

As Kulick shared during a wide-ranging conversation, he’ll turn the focus back to his own legacy here in 2024. He’s looking forward to having the chance to work on a variety of potential projects - including new solo music and a potential memoir.

While he was careful to stress that nothing is set in stone yet, Kulick is excited about many possibilities - including the potential opportunity to spend more time celebrating “his era” of KISS. He has seen first-hand how new generations have continued to discover his past work with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame legends. “It’s just remarkable that I was involved with a band with that kind of fame and that kind of influence on the youth,” he marvels. “Every generation going from there, that they haven’t forgotten me at all is wonderful.”

Read the interview at Ultimate Classic Rock.

(Photo - Allen Clark)