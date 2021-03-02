BRUCE KULICK Takes You Inside The KISS Asylum Tour, Showcases Tour Guitars On New Three Sides Of The Coin Episode; Video

The latest episode of Three Sides Of The Coin, dated March 2, 2021, is available below.

"This week we sit down with former KISS lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and talk all about the KISS Asylum tour. We look at some of Tommy Sommers amazing Asylum tour photos and Bruce shares comments and stories. He also talks about the various guitars he played on tour."



