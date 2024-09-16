BRUJERIA Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates "Due To Severe Medical Emergency"

Mexican death grind band Brujeria has canceled the remaining dates on their Mexorcita Tour 2024. The following message was posted to social media earlier today, Sseptember 16th

"We regret to announce that due to a severe medical emergency, Brujeria are forced to cancel all upcoming tour dates until further notice. We apologize to all of our fans and will update you on the situation soon. Thank you."

No additional details are currently available. Affected shows are as listed:

September

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Small's Theater *

17 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant *

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live *

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave *

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

* = supporting Gwar

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)