BRUJERIA Vocalist PINCHE PEACH Dead At 57 Following Serious Heart Complications

Mexican death grind band, Brujeria, have announced the passing of vocalist Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada. The band's Juan Brujo issued the following statement:

"I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more then anything else Ive ever announced here before...

Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications.

Ciriaco Quezada (Pinche Peach)

Nov 24, 1966 to July 17, 2024

As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the "star" of all our song videos. Videos like "La Migra" to "El Patron del Reventon".

The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin."

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)