BRYAN ADAMS Releases Official Music Video For KISS Co-Write "War Machine"

Bryan Adams is releasing a special double A-side single featuring two songs - "War Machine" and "Rock And Roll Hell" - through his new independent label, Bad Records. These songs were originally written by Adams, Jim Vallance, and Gene Simmons for KISS’ 1982 album, Creatures Of The Night.

Available for pre-order now as a limited edition double A-side 7” single, available exclusively via Bryan’s webstore (releasing August 30, 2024).

The official music video for "War Machine" can be viewed below. The audio will be released on August 30. Pre-save here.

“Rock And Roll Hell” is available digitally now, and is accompanied by a video filmed on the rooftop of London’s Royal Albert Hall during Bryan’s recent residency there.

Stream ‘Rock And Roll Hell’ here, and watch the music video below.

Bryan commented on "Rock And Roll Hell": “To commemorate the first single on Bad Records, here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22 year old struggling songwriter.

"I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for KISS, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance.

"While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of ‘War Machine’. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title. Seeing as the other song we’d written was about hell, War was the obvious theme to coincide with it.

"‘Rock And Roll Hell’ was actually Jim’s song that had been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive, and I suggested, that we re-write it for KISS. It’s incredible to think these themes are unfortunately still playing out for real in the world today, but I’m very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then.”