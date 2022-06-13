BUCKCHERRY Forced To Cancel Tour Dates - "Rest Assured That JOSH TODD Is Doing Alright And We'll Be Back In Action Very Soon"
Buckcherry were forced to cancel some tour dates over the weekend, after frontman Josh Todd tested positive for COVID-19.
A message from June 11 states: "TO THE FANS: Near the beginning of last night's show in Riverside, Josh began to feel very ill on stage and realized he would be unable to complete the show. He returned to the bus and took a rapid COVID test which came back positive. While he is resting and taking care of himself, we, unfortunately, will not be able to perform with Tesla tonight at Thunder Valley Casino and have to postpone tomorrow’s show at Coach House in San Juan Capistrano and Tuesday’s show at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson.
"Rest assured that Josh is doing alright and we'll be back in action very soon. All Buckcherry VIP purchases for tonight’s canceled performance at Thunder Valley are being refunded. To those who had tickets to last night's show in Riverside, as well as those in San Juan Capistrano & Tucson, please hold on to all tickets and VIP purchases and stay tuned for more info regarding rescheduled performances in late October.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we will see you very soon!"
Currently scheduled Buckcherry tour dates are listed below.
June
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
17 - Chickasha, OK - Legends
18 - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs @ Timberwood Amp
19 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
24 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourre
26 - Fredericksburg, VA - FredNats Park
28 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
29 - London, ON - London Music Hall
July
1 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
2 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live
3 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres
5 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks
7 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall
8 - Tampa, FL - Central Park Performing Arts Center
14 - Jay, OK - MidAmerica Outdoors
15 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
16 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Amphitheater
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric @ Skyway Theatre
22 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
23 - Managha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest
28 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon
29 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
30 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally
August
5 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
7 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212
9 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub
12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival
13 - Boise, ID - Stoney’s Road House
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot
16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Venue
19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon
20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino
21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory
24 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s
September
1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway
11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room
October
29 - 11/3 - KISS Kruise
November
28 - Aukland, Australia - Powerstation
30 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
December
2 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
3 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
4 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts
(Photo - Ashley Ann Caven)