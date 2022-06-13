BUCKCHERRY Forced To Cancel Tour Dates - "Rest Assured That JOSH TODD Is Doing Alright And We'll Be Back In Action Very Soon"

Buckcherry were forced to cancel some tour dates over the weekend, after frontman Josh Todd tested positive for COVID-19.

A message from June 11 states: "TO THE FANS: Near the beginning of last night's show in Riverside, Josh began to feel very ill on stage and realized he would be unable to complete the show. He returned to the bus and took a rapid COVID test which came back positive. While he is resting and taking care of himself, we, unfortunately, will not be able to perform with Tesla tonight at Thunder Valley Casino and have to postpone tomorrow’s show at Coach House in San Juan Capistrano and Tuesday’s show at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson.

"Rest assured that Josh is doing alright and we'll be back in action very soon. All Buckcherry VIP purchases for tonight’s canceled performance at Thunder Valley are being refunded. To those who had tickets to last night's show in Riverside, as well as those in San Juan Capistrano & Tucson, please hold on to all tickets and VIP purchases and stay tuned for more info regarding rescheduled performances in late October.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we will see you very soon!"



Currently scheduled Buckcherry tour dates are listed below.

June

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

17 - Chickasha, OK - Legends

18 - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs @ Timberwood Amp

19 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

24 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourre

26 - Fredericksburg, VA - FredNats Park

28 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

29 - London, ON - London Music Hall

July

1 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

2 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

3 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

5 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks

7 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall

8 - Tampa, FL - Central Park Performing Arts Center

14 - Jay, OK - MidAmerica Outdoors

15 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

16 - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Amphitheater

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric @ Skyway Theatre

22 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

23 - Managha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

28 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon

29 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

30 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally

August

5 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

7 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212

9 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

10 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival

13 - Boise, ID - Stoney’s Road House

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Venue

19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon

20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory

24 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s

September

1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway

11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room

October

29 - 11/3 - KISS Kruise

November

28 - Aukland, Australia - Powerstation

30 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

December

2 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

3 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

4 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts

