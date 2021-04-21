BUCKCHERRY To Release New Album In June; Official Video For First Single "So Hott" Available

California rockers Buckcherry will release their new album, Hellbound, on June 25th via Round Hill Records. The official video for the first single, "So Hott", can be viewed below.

Hellbound is the follow-up to Buckcherry's 2019 record, Warpaint. It is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

