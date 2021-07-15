BUCKCHERRY - "Two Of Our Band Members Have Tested Positive For COVID-19"
On July 14th, Buckcherry announced that two unidentified members of the band had caught COVID-19, which resulted in the group temporarily halting all touring activities. The official statement reads:
"To The Fans - We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30th in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine.
While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the 9 shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets and stand-by for more information."
Earlier today, July 15th, Buckcherry issued another statement:
"UPDATE: First of all, thank you to all for the incredible outpouring of support. We appreciate each and every one of you.
An update from us - The two guys who tested positive for COVID are doing well, currently experiencing only mild symptoms and, because they were vaccinated, we do not expect them to get worse. And, while the rest of the band/crew are also all vaccinated, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety for everyone involved.
We look forward to being back on stage in two weeks in Columbus! Until then, thank you again for the support. We'll see you SOON!"
Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:
July
30 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall
August
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX
3 - Madison, WI - Majestic
5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center
10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres
15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s
17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre
19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon
28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens
September
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center
5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City
12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest
24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal
October
1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw
2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center
8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center
9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s
25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee
26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
31 - Portland, ME - Aura
November
2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s
8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25th.
Tracklisting:
"54321"
"So Hott"
"Hellbound"
"Gun"
"No More Lies"
"Here I Come"
"Junk"
"Wasting No More Time"
"The Way"
"Barricade"
"Hellbound" video:
"So Hott" video: