BUCKCHERRY - "Two Of Our Band Members Have Tested Positive For COVID-19"

On July 14th, Buckcherry announced that two unidentified members of the band had caught COVID-19, which resulted in the group temporarily halting all touring activities. The official statement reads:

"To The Fans - We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30th in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine.

While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the 9 shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets and stand-by for more information."

Earlier today, July 15th, Buckcherry issued another statement:

"UPDATE: First of all, thank you to all for the incredible outpouring of support. We appreciate each and every one of you.

An update from us - The two guys who tested positive for COVID are doing well, currently experiencing only mild symptoms and, because they were vaccinated, we do not expect them to get worse. And, while the rest of the band/crew are also all vaccinated, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety for everyone involved.

We look forward to being back on stage in two weeks in Columbus! Until then, thank you again for the support. We'll see you SOON!"

Catch Buckcherry live in concert at the following shows:

July

30 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

31 - Marietta, Oh - Adelphia Music Hall

August

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi ANNEX

3 - Madison, WI - Majestic

5 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center

10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

14 - Shiley Acres, VA - Shiley Acres

15 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eye Joe’s

17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theatre

19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

21 - Escanaba, MI - UP State Fair – Grandstand

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

27 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon

28 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

31 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

September

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - Charlotte, NC - Park Expo Center

5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

7 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall

10 - Flandreau, SD - Royal River City

12 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

14 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

15 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Event Center

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

18 - Blackthorne, NY - Blackthorne Fest

24 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

25 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

26 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

October

1 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw

2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Calgary, AB - Eagle Event Center

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Event Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

11 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar Stage

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

14 - Regina, SK - Conexus Art Center

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

19 - Sault Ste Marie, ON - SOO Blasters

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore’s

25 - Halifax, NS - Marquee

26 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

27 - Moncton, NB - Tide and Boar

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

31 - Portland, ME - Aura

November

2 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

4 - Norwalk, CT - Granite St Music Hall

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Buckcherry released their ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25th.

Tracklisting:

"54321"

"So Hott"

"Hellbound"

"Gun"

"No More Lies"

"Here I Come"

"Junk"

"Wasting No More Time"

"The Way"

"Barricade"

"Hellbound" video:

"So Hott" video: