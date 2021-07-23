BUDDERSIDE Share Animated Lyric Video For "Things We Do" Feat. MUSYCA Children's Choir

Los Angeles-based quintet, Budderside, bridge the gap between the sexy swagger of the Sunset Strip and the soulful depths of Seattle on their forthcoming sophomore release, Spiritual Violence, out now via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music.

The band have shared an evocative animated lyric video for the deeply personal track “Things We Do”, which features MUSYCA Children’s Choir and covers the trials and tribulations of dealing with addiction. Watch below.

Vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stone shares: “‘Things We Do’ is a firsthand walk through addiction, the loss of a dear friend and the hypocritical, empty promise of getting high.”

Spiritual Violence was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage). It's 10 spiritually evocative and meticulously crafted songs are thoughtfully designed to resonate, both musically and lyrically, across the world.

Order Spiritual Violence here.

Tracklisting:

"Wide Awake"

"Zen"

"Amber Alert" (feat. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies)

"Pardon Me" (feat. Phil Campbell of Motörhead)

"I’m A Man"

"Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"Things We Do" (feat. Musyca Children’s Choir)

"Feels So Good"

"Soul Searches"

"Daygobah"

“Amber Alert" video:

"Wide Awake" video:

"Pardon Me":

"Zen" video:

(Photo - Mathias Fau)