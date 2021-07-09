BUDDERSIDE Singer Patrick Stone To Guest On Streaming For Vengeance Saturday - “The Best Advice LEMMY Ever Gave Me Was That I Belonged On The Stage, Not Behind It”

Budderside frontman Patrick Stone is the latest to guest on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance tomorrow (July 10th at 3:33 PM EST) as he discusses the Los Angeles-based quintet's sophomore release, Spiritual Violence, out now via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music. But there is a much deeper tie to the Motörhead camp as Stone used to be Lemmy’s right-hand man and roadie, so the pair had a very special bond.

“I have to pinch myself,” he tells BraveWords about being associated with such an iconic band. “And I look around my place at all the photos of me with Lem. There are so many memories there. I’m so grateful that they took me in the way they did. It’s surreal, it’s not something that happens to a lot of people. They are a great family and a great network of people. There’s a lot of love that goes back n’ forth and its supported by the ultimate love we all had for Lem. They are remarkable people and I love them to death.”

When asked what was the best advice Lemmy gave him? “The best advice he ever gave me was that I belonged on the stage, not behind it.”

Spiritual Violence was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage). Its 10 spiritually evocative and meticulously crafted songs are thoughtfully designed to resonate, both musically and lyrically, across the world.

