BULLET - Documentary On Swedish Metallers Now Streaming

The hard rocking, traditional minded outfit, who put on the annual Muskelrock festival, are part of an award winning documentary surrounding the eclectic life of guitarist Hampus Klang. It is in Swedish, with English subtitles.

Entitled Party Queens, after the breed of chickens he raises and exhibits, the film is about living your dream: someone who finds happiness in two completely different worlds. Filming started in the summer of 2022.

After a year of screenings at various film festivals around the world, it was posted on YouTube last month. Among other things, it was shown at Tempo Dokumentärfestival, Seattle Film Festival and DocFest in San Francisco and Norrköping Film Festival.

A short discussion into the making of the film is available below: