BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE And TRIVIUM Announce The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour For January / February 2025

Bullet For My Valentine have checked in with the following update:

"We are thrilled to announce that in 2025 we present to you The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour, alongside our brothers in Trivium. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full. Get excited people, it's gonna be special and we can't wait to celebrate with you all."

Trivium, meanwhile, have posted the following message:

"Bullet for My Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy are two records whose influence can be heard to this day - in the DNA of modern metal. It’s incredible to think of the impact the albums had when they came out in 2005. They were both like bolts of lightning. Both bands grew up independently of each other in different countries and separately from any movement or scene but both shared a common love of melodic heavy metal at the core; and both had similar meteoric rises right out of the gate. Trivium and BFMV were in such whirlwinds when our respective albums came out that we each never truly got to play together or sit back and celebrate during the maelstrom of constant touring, recording and globetrotting. But that’s what this anniversary tour is. It’s a celebration by the bands to the fans of an important era, and most importantly it’s an invitation to fans come and have an epic night with us and sing and rage and celebrate the awesome power of the music. Tickets on-sale next Friday, March 1."

Bullet For My Valentine wrapped up their North American tour on November 10th, 2023 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. They were joined by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy for "Tears Don't Fall", bringing the house down two songs into their first encore. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Photo by Ryan Chang