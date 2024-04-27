BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock Am Ring 2023 Show Streaming

The official Rock Am Ring YouTube channel has shared pro-shot video of Bullet For My Valentine's entire show at the 2023 festival at the Nürburgrinf in Nürburg, Germany. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Knives"

"Over It"

"Piece of Me"

"4 Words (to Choke Upon)"

"You Want a Battle? (Here's a War)"

"Shatter"

"All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"The Last Fight"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Don't Need You"

"Your Betrayal"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking the Demon"

Bullet For My Valentine recently checked in with the following update:

"We are thrilled to announce that in 2025 we present to you The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour, alongside our brothers in Trivium. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full. Get excited people, it's gonna be special and we can't wait to celebrate with you all."

Now, they have followed up with a message for their European fans:

"Europe, we didn’t forget about you. Excited to bring The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour to you next Feb. We’re also happy to be bringing Orbit Culture along for the ride. Your local pre-sales will start on April 24th, with a general sale at 10am CET next Friday!"

The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour dates are as follows:

January

26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

February

1 - London, UK - The O2

2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall

5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall

7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith

9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena

10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno

27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre