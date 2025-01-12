BUMBLEFOOT On QUEEN Legend BRIAN MAY's Musical Approach - “Really, The Key Word Is 'Honesty'" (Video)

In a new video interview with author and journalist Joel Gausten via Glory Is Noise TV, veteran guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Whom Gods Destroy, ex-Guns N' Roses) discusses his new solo album, Bumblefoot … Returns!, collaborating with Queen guitarist Brian May, performing in front of 150,000 people as a member of Guns N’ Roses, astrophysics, physical music media, his new video game, fronting Asia following the passing of John Wetton, his guest appearance with The Undead, and much more.

Brian May appears on the Bumblefoot … Returns! track "Once in Forever'. In the interview with Gausten, Bumblefoot readily praises the Queen legend’s unique musical approach.

“Really, the key word (is) 'honesty.' Any of the people we consider the legendary inspirations (are) honest. They truly bare their soul, and they show you who they are. They give you their true spirit — the thing that makes them the person that they are — and they put that in the music. There’s no faking that. When that really happens, you feel it, and you know it — and it does something to do; it’s almost like it adds to your spirit. He does that. When I wrote that song, I didn’t have a guest in mind or anything. As the song was coming together, I was like, ‘You know, this is starting to sound like … (laughs). There is only one puzzle piece that would complete this.' By the time the song was just about done, I left a hole in it in that one area. I was like, 'I’m not gonna play in this spot. There’s only one person who could make the song be what it’s meant to be.' I asked him, and he did it.”

Check out the complete interview below.

Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is back with a brand-new instrumental album, Bumblefoot ...Returns!, set for release on January 24. Thirty years after his debut solo instrumental album, Bumblefoot revisits his roots with a 14-track masterpiece that spans genres from metal to orchestral to blues.

The album’s opening track, “Simon In Space,” serves as its first single, delivering an electrifying ride through chaos and intensity. The single is available for streaming here. In addition to the single, an animated music video created by Bumblefoot and animator Radek Grabinski is also available, as well as a retro-inspired video game, which is coming soon. Watch the video below.

Reflecting on the single, Bumblefoot shared: “From an early age, my passions were guitar and astrophysics, cosmology – the song ‘Simon in Space’ merges the two. Simon is my cat haha, that's him featured in the artwork.”

Soon fans will be able to immerse themselves in a retro-inspired video game based on the single. More details will be announced soon.

Bumblefoot ...Returns! features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill, and others, showcasing Bumblefoot’s innovative guitar techniques, such as his signature fretless guitar and "thimble technique."

On the album, Bumblefoot shared: "It’s been 30 years since releasing the debut Adventures Of Bumblefoot on Shrapnel Records, and I haven’t done a fully instrumental album since. Working on Whom Gods Destroy's album inspired growling heavy fretless parts like ‘Simon In Space’. Watching a blues documentary inspired ‘Moonshine Hootenanny.’ Losing loved ones led to writing 'Funeral March.' Songs become a soundtrack to our lives.”

The album is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and cassette, with exclusive merch bundles at Bumblefoot.com. Highlights of the physical editions include:

- Vinyl: Double-disc gatefold with UV art pressing on Side 4.

- CD: Includes an 8-panel foldout square poster.

- Cassette: Features 10 panels of artwork.

Pre-order Bumblefoot ...Returns! here.

Tracklisting:

"Simon In Space"

"Planetary Lockdown"

"Moonshine Hootenanny"

"Chopin Waltz Op64 No2"

"Monstruoso" (ft. Steve Vai)

"Monstruoso II – Departure"

"Cintaku"

"Once in Forever" (ft. Brian May)

"Andalusia"

"Anveshana" (ft. Guthrie Govan)

"Funeral March" (ft. Ben Karas)

"Griggstown Crossing"

"The Thread"

"Liftoff"

"Simon In Space" video:

About Bumblefoot:

Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is a celebrated guitarist, producer, composer, and educator with a career spanning over 30 years. Known for his groundbreaking techniques, Bumblefoot has performed with Guns N' Roses, Asia, Sons of Apollo, Whom Gods Destroy, and more.

Bumblefoot is an adjunct professor, international cultural ambassador, philanthropist, and hot sauce entrepreneur, whose work has been featured in TV, film, and video games, including VH1’s That Metal Show.

For more information, exclusive merch, and album pre-orders, visit Bumblefoot.com.