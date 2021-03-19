BURNING WITCHES Launch Visualizer For New Song "Flight Of The Valkyries"

Today, Swiss/Dutch heavy metal coven, Burning Witches, unleash an epic new single, "Flight Of The Valkyries", taken from their upcoming fourth full length album, The Witch Of The North, which will be released on May 28 via Nuclear Blast. You can watch a stunning visualizer video for "Flight Of The Valkyries" below.

Pure witchery: barely twelve full moons after the release of their third opus, Dance With The Devil, Burning Witches return steeled and superior with The Witch Of The North, their most fiery and thunderous work to date. An album equipped to become a modern metal classic, a work of reference for honest, true steel. It’s obvious: anyone who manages to deliver such a Witch Hammer after just one year has to have the magic touch. Black magic that is!

The Witch Of The North can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"

"The Witch Of the North"

"Tainted Ritual"

"We Stand As One"

"Flight Of The Valkyries"

"The Circle Of Five"

"Lady Of The Woods"

"Thrall"

"Omen"

"Nine Worlds"

"For Eternity"

"Dragon's Dream"

"Eternal Frost"

(Photo - Kevin Grab)