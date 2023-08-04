BURNING WITCHES Reveal Smouldering Live Video For "Unleash The Beast"

Before hitting the stage at the world famous Wacken Open Air festival tomorrow, Swiss heavy metal band, Burning Witches, have revealed a blazing live performance video for the attacking track, “Unleash The Beast”, cut from their recent fifth full-length, The Dark Tower.

After storming the charts with their new album and peaking at #3 in Switzerland, Burning Witches showcase their explosive live energy with the brand-new video, filmed at one of their album release shows in Oberhausen this spring.

But there is even more exciting news from the witches’ hut: after stepping in for guitarist Larissa Ernst as stand-in during her maternity leave, shredder queen Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) has now joined the band as a full member. Welcome to the coven, Courtney!

Courtney Cox comments: “I’m really excited to be joining my sisters in Burning Witches as a full time member. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us on this metal journey and can’t wait to rock with the coven all around the world!”

But Larissa Ernst won’t leave her witchy sisters behind, as she states: "Dear friends of Burning Witches, as the birth of my baby approaches, I am focusing on my family and will stay in the background of the band for a while. I will continue helping with various tasks and I'm looking forward to seeing you again. I am highly thankful for everybody that supported me, my witch sisters, the team and the label! And of course thank YOU so much for your dedication - stay metal, you all rock!"

Burning Witches on the live video “Unleash The Beast”: “This video shows the pure live power and magic of the Witches on stage! Recorded in Oberhausen, Germany right after Courtney joined us - her skills bring a new level of enthusiasm and musicianship to the band! The new songs are made to be played live on the stages of the world, hopefully we can soon rock a city nearby YOUR home!“

Check out the “Unleash The Beast” live video:

Tour dates:

August

5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air 2023

10 - Villena, Germany - Leyendas del Rock 2023

12 - Agones, Spain - Festival Rock Nalon

17 - Saint-nolff, France - Motocultor Festival 2023

26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal de houte open air

September

2 - Graz, Austria - Metal on the hill

October

6 - Longvic, France - Rising Fest 2023

October (with KK's Priest and Paul Di'Anno)

7 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 - London, UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire

December

1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horror Festival

3 - Houston, TX - Roof Top Lounge

6 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

8 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Bar and Grill

9 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson

12 - Denver, CO - The Rickhouse

14 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

15 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

17 - Roseville, CA - Roseville Trading Co.

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox - Guitars

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums