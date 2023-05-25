BURTON C. BELL Planning His Return To The Stage; Live Sets Will Include Songs From FEAR FACTORY. THE WATCHERS, G/Z/R And More (Video)

During an hour-long interview with Alex Crescioni for How Is Where The Dark Is, former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell discussed his impending return to the stage. He has been largely out of sight since leaving the band in September 2020, focusing on Ascension Of The Watchers and a career in phoography.

Bell revealed plans are in motion for his return to the stage, and when he does, he will be digging into his musical legacy.

Bell: "When I get back on the road, I'll be playing… I'm proud of 99% of the songs we did with Fear Factory. Not every song is a winner, but I'm proud of all the work I did with Fear Factory, The Watchers, G/Z/R, City Of Fire, Ministry, Hateface... there's all these bands I've been part of. So when I go on the road, I will be playing music from all of these bands. Obviously, a lot from Fear Factory, beause I've got 30 years of that, but it's not gonna be all about Fear Factory. It's gonna be fun."

Bell announced his departure from Fear Factory in September 2020, stating in part: "The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me. In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim.

"So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension Of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors."

Photo by Erica Vincent Photos