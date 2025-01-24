BURY TOMORROW Debut Music Video For New Single "Let Go"

Building on a huge touring run that saw the band visit their biggest ever venues across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia and Japan, Bury Tomorrow look forward to an even bigger 2025.

New single, "Let Go", serves as the third preview of the recently announced LP, Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience, and looks set to continue stoking the furnace of a fanbase already burning brightly.

On "Let Go," the band table perhaps the biggest addition to their sonic approach to date, whilst still maintaining their signature savagery. Drum and bass beats collide with breakdowns, as aggressive vocals interweave in and around the tempo in a spoken word delivery, reinforced by stadium-sized choruses.

The track explores concepts of honesty, as frontman Dani Winter-Bates expands, "Both within yourself and the people around you. To be dishonest with yourself leads to decisions based in fear and can lead to regret, while to be true to yourself can cost some of the things you hold closest."

Co-vocalist Tom Prendergast goes further, saying "There is a sense throughout the song that we can often give all of our energy to a toxic situation and need to recognize when to cut ties to grow. 'Let Go' is about how that can shape you, change you and define your choices and your path through life. There is a cost to every choice, and there are some harder to let go of than others."

For Bury Tomorrow, the last two years have been about trying to fill the space where they knew something was missing.

From the depths of uncertainty, through line-up changes and COVID-inspired road blocks, the arrival of guitarist Ed Hartwell and keyboardist/vocalist rendergast and the creation of 2023's The Seventh Sun has allowed them to lay out a whole new path of possibilities that felt unavailable before. Now, with an invigorated belief and fresh outlook on what the band can encompass, they present Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience, their most fantastically visceral offering to date.

Crafted more intimately and intricately than ever before by internalizing every aspect of the writing process, with Carl Bown [Sleep Token, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps] manning production duties for the first time, the result is a profoundly personal, extraordinarily expansive, and punishingly grand display of cathartic craftsmanship.

Born from a shared sense of frustration in feeling an ever-shifting disconnect from the state of modern society, the band have created an earnest, heart-wrenching, and definitive look at the overlapping effects of brutal self-sabotage, crippling anxiety, fierce despondency, and the never-ending search for peace and clarity in a world so full of noise. It is a record about division as much as togetherness, an outpouring of personal devastation but a hopeful reminder that we are all navigating it together.

"To haunt is to revisit or recur persistently to the consciousness of someone or something," explains guitarist Kristan Dawson. "There's beauty in that commitment somewhat. In a world full of distraction, discourse, instancy and demand, patience seems hard to attain. In patience, there is peace, one thing society is short of. The title serves as a call of reflection, relying on the present moment, remembering what truly matters. I think the notion of patience being haunting is quite a contrast and that's certainly reflective of the album musically."

Within such deep sonic exploration and shared emotional understanding, and despite its bleak outlook on things, Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience still strives to represent that lingering presence, that hope, that reminds us that this isn't the be-all and end-all of this existence. That things can change for the better, just like we can change for the better with it, and persevering through such separation will bring us back around eventually. We just have to weather the storm and trust in that feeling to pull us through.

To have allowed themselves the time and space to reach this point of comfort and confidence now feels like a starting point for everything that the band will do in the future. Expanding their empire in all corners of the world and delivering their biggest statement of intent to date is the beginning of a whole new chapter in the story of one of the most devastating and dedicated assets to British heavy music.

Tracklisting:

"To Dream, To Forget"

"Villain Arc"

"Wasteland"

"What If I Burn"

"Forever The Night"

"Waiting"

"Silence Isn’t Helping"

"Found No Throne"

"Yōkai"

"Let Go"

"Paradox"

