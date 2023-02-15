BURY TOMORROW Launch Video For "Heretic" Feat. WHILE SHE SLEEPS' LOZ TAYLOR

British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, have premiered the video for "Heretic", featuring While She Sleeps frontman Loz Taylor. Watch below. "Heretic" is another crushing taste of their forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, releasing March 31 via Music For Nations.

Dani Winter-Bates states, "'Heretic' is here, and we knew from day one of recording that this song was something we wanted the world to hear immediately. It's right up there with the most aggressive and visceral tracks on the album, with an inherently dark feel, both lyrically and musically, which allowed us to delve into some of the more brutal elements of The Seventh Sun. All in all, we're extremely proud to showcase this track and can't wait to see what people think."

The track marks the band's first vocal feature since Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta appeared on "301" from the band's 2016 album Earthbound. Winter-Bates recollects, "From the off, we knew this song merited a guest vocal spot, and Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps sprang to our minds straightaway. He is already an absolute legend in our eyes, and working with him on this track has only confirmed that status further. His voice incorporated perfectly and has undoubtedly taken the song to the next level - we couldn't be happier."

The accompanying video was once again created in collaboration with director Matt Sears, who directed the horror-inspired, two-part short film that are the "Abandon Us" and "Boltcutter" music videos. This time around, the video is set at an Illuminati-style meeting, worshipping The Seventh Sun. When one of the members is discovered to be a "heretic" and "wanting out," he desecrates the purity of the club, angering The Seventh Sun, who plunges the meeting into chaos.

Pre-order / pre-save The Seventh Sun here.

Tracklisting:

"The Seventh Sun"

"Abandon Us"

"Begin Again"

"Forced Divide"

"Boltcutter"

"Wrath"

"Majesty"

"Heretic"

"Recovery?"

"Care"

"The Carcass King"

"Boltcutter" video:

"Abandon Us" video:

Bury Tomorrow will embark on a spring 2023 headline tour of North America. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return!

Dates:

May

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee

5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

13 - Chicago, IL - Park West

14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre