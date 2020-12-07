BUTCHER BABIES Announce Interactive Livestream Show; Set Will Include Unreleased Songs

The Butcher Babies have checked in with the following announcement:

"You are formally invited to join us for an evening of whiskey guzzling debauchery! We've planned a special 90 minute set stock full of all your favorite Butcher Babies songs. We'll also be playing a few unreleased songs that you are invited to hear first! Join us on December 18th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST for our first and last full show of 2020.

Tix & VIP available at ButcherBabies.com. Let's party!

FAQS:

-Can’t make the 18th?

Have no fear, we are going to keep the link LIVE for on-demand for 1 week after the show!

-Are they really going to play LIVE?

Yes, the band is really going to be playing LIVE and will be able to see the chat from the stage.

-What does the VIP include?

Each VIP will get a one-on-one zoom chat with the band after the set."

Tickets are available here.

Butcher Babies have released an official video for their recent single, "Bottom Of A Bottle". Watch below.

Says the band: "Take a trip down memory lane with us as we premiere our brand new video for 'Bottom Of A Bottle'! We dug deep into our archives and found tons of never-before-seen footage during our 10 years as a band!"