BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY And ALLISON WATERS Launch Biotite Skincare Company, Introduce CBD-Infused Facial Serum

In an exciting fusion of science-backed skincare and the raw energy of heavy metal, Biotite co-founders Carla Harvey and Allison Waters are thrilled to unveil their groundbreaking product: Biotite Antioxidant Oil, a CBD-infused facial serum.

After two years of meticulous research and development, they are proud to present the latest innovation in skincare; this premium serum is a powerhouse of high-end ingredients, including Astaxanthin, Bakuchiol, and Blue Tansy Essential Oil, with the soothing aroma of lavender to unwind after an electrifying night.

Available for purchase at biotiteskin.com, customers are already raving about the results:

"This is one of my new favorite skincare products! I love how moisturizing it is and my skin feels noticeably softer after using it. The light oil texture also makes it perfect to incorporate under the rest of my skincare routine or makeup, and as a bonus the scent is amazing!!"

"I absolutely love this stuff! My skin was so dry and angry with constant breakouts. Since I started using this my skin isn't dry, has no breakouts, and has calmed down quite a bit! Cannot recommend enough!"

This launch marks a significant milestone for Biotite, as Carla and Allison continue to redefine the boundaries of beauty and skincare. Join them in celebrating the release of a product that truly stands out in the world of skincare, embodying the spirit of innovation, quality, and rock n' roll flair.

About Biotite co-founders Carla Harvey & Allison Waters:

Fed up with the empty promises of the beauty market, Carla Harvey [acclaimed vocalist for Butcher Babies and fiancée of heavy metal icon Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera)] and Allison Waters embarked on a mission to formulate a product that not only meets the skincare needs of individuals leading a dynamic lifestyle but also resonates with a bold, rock-inspired aesthetic. Together, their unique blend of expertise and love for the rock n' roll lifestyle has driven them to innovate beyond the conventional beauty industry standards. With Carla's profound knowledge of mortuary science, chemistry, anatomy, and physiology, Allison complements this with her master's degree in medical science and years dedicated to beauty trends, cosmetic formulation research, and a career in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Central to their vision was the incorporation of CBD, inspired by Carla's personal discovery of its remarkable benefits in 2016. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties not only offered her relief from ankle arthritis but also maintained her vocal performance and skin clarity.

Their journey, rooted in a shared passion for science, music, and aesthetics, has culminated in the creation of a facial serum that epitomizes perfection: Biotite Antioxidant Oil.