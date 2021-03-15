BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY, ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Among Artists Featured In Upcoming Coffee Table Art Book, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes has announced a new publication date for Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists written by Outsiders co-created by Emily T. Nielsen (Punk Rock & Paintbrushes) and Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals). The exclusive coffee table art book will be out April 15 and is available for pre-order here.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a unique arts management company and art show producer that bridges the gap between art and music. The Insides of Artists written by Outsiders features 26 chapters, each showcasing artwork and personal stories from participating artists.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists written by Outsiders chapters include:

· Tim Armstrong: Punk, Passion & Paint

· Chali 2na: Manphibian Missions

· Jason Cruz: Screaming Smoke and Paintings Sung in the Key of A Minor

· Natalia Fabia: Lady Painter

· Sarah & Eric Melvin: A Couple That Paints Together

· Mark deSalvo: Leftover Liner Notes

· Steve Caballero: Skate and Create

· Paul Kobriger: The Footprint of Humans as Told Through a Ball Point Pen

· Carla Harvey: Sex & Transgressions

· Charlie Benante: Persistence Gets Surreal

· Chris Shary & Lori Herbst: Folie a Deux

· Christian Hosoi: Unrestricted Expression

· Jim Lindberg: Every Single Day

· Brent Broza: Time For a Change

· Danielle Donohue: The Great Gatsby or the GREATEST Gatsby???

· Dan Smith: Heart and Soul

· Olya & Vira – Mad Twins: Twins of Madness

· Matt Hensley: Under Pressure

· Jason Adams: Destination Nowheresville USA

· Jennie Cotterill: Bad Cop, Good Cake

· Tokyo Hiro: From Taboo to Tattoo

· Mike Gallo: My Life. My Way Everyday

· Shawn Foley: Chaotic Ambition

· Brian Bent: Bent Not Broken

· Soma Snakeoil: DominARTrix: Intersection of Sex, Art & Politics

· Warren Fitzgerald: An All Access Sanctuary of Self Expression & Autonomy

Nielsen created Punk Rock & Paintbrushes as a platform for artists to showcase their creativity and wildness, their lifestyle, their talents and successes at gallery exhibits and music festivals. As an extension of these exhibitions, The Insides of Artists written by Outsiders represents these sentiments and reminds us that “Punk Rock is not just about music and paintbrushes are not just tethered to the idea of art, but instead the two together are the perfect combination of life in a radical way,” says Nielsen.

The roots of Punk Rock & Paintbrushes reach back to 2007 when Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the Rise Against song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “How we survive is what makes us who we are.”

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides Of Artists written by Outsiders is self-published by Emily T. Nielsen’s company Romantic Rock.