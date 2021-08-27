BUTCHER BABIES Drop New Single "It's Killin' Time Baby" Feat. ESCAPE THE FATE's Craig Mabbitt; Inspired By DC Comics' Lobo

Heavy metal squad, Butcher Babies, are ready to liven up the joint with their brand-new track, “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby” featuring guest vocalist Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate). “From beginning to end, ‘killin’ time’ is a relentless groove-infused face melter that is guaranteed to give you bang-over,” shares guitarist Henry Flury.

The single, out today, was inspired by the DC Comics character, Lobo, a heavy metal bounty hunter. It was recorded by Matt Good (From First To Last) and will be featured on their upcoming self-released EP alongside recently released singles “Last Dance,” “Yorktown,” “Sleeping With The Enemy” and “Bottom of a Bottle (ft. Andy James).”

Listen to “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby” streaming across all digital platforms here, and below.

“I can’t think of a better song to release the day before we hit the road on our first tour in over two years,” exclaims co-vocalist Carla Harvey. “It’s killin time, baby…in more ways than one!! As a lifelong comic book aficionado, it was so much fun to write a song based on one of my favorite characters, the bounty huntin’ space cowboy himself, Lobo. When Heidi and I were penning the lyrics we thought, are we really writing a song about a Bastitch on a Spaz Frag? Hell yes, because just like Lobo, we like a good time. It was also a cool new experience for us to throw another singer in the mix for this one! Craig Mabbit’s screams add another level to this banger…enjoy!”

“HOLY FRAGG, SPACE HOG!,” shouts co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd. “We are fraggin’ stoked to bring to you our latest banger, ‘It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!’ inspired by the Main Man himself, Lobo! This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021! We were so lucky to have our buddy, the very talented, Craig Mabbitt from Escape The Fate and Dead Rabbits, join us in this jam! Our incredible producer, Matt Good, brought this comic-themed dream to life and we CAN NOT wait for you to hear it and then rock it LIVE in the pit!!”

Mabbitt commented, “Thank you to the Butcher Babies for including me in this awesome track, and for introducing me to Lobo!!”

(Photo - DJ Imagery)