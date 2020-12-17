BUTCHER BABIES Postpone Friday's Livestream Show Due To Positive COVID Test

On Friday, December 18th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST, Butcher Babies were scheduled to livestream their first and last full show of 2020 as part of an online pay-per-view event. Sadly, the concert will not go ahead as planned. A statement from the band reads:

"We were so excited to perform our livestream for you this Friday, but unfortunately, even after taking the recommended safety precautions, a member of the Butcher Babies team has tested positive for Covid. As a result, we must cancel and postpone to ensure everyone’s safety. We are currently all in quarantine and taking necessary measures for our and our team's health. This comes as a giant shock and huge bummer as we have been planning this for months. Stay safe out there! We love you and we will be back in the new year! Refunds are available through Ticketmaster, or you have the option of holding your spot for the TBD rescheduled date in February."

Metal mainstays Butcher Babies have released their new single, “Sleeping With The Enemy'', which showcases the musical diversity the band has developed over the years.

Vocalist Carla Havey says, “‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ is one of the most vulnerable songs we’ve ever written. The song is the ultimate 'own your own bullshit' song... because the first step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?”

Co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd adds, “When face to face with what you presume as your enemy; who is it? Is it you? In ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way. There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator; yourself! Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me.”

Guitarist Henry Flury adds, “And just when you thought we weren't going to be heavy anymore... BOOM! This is definitely a song for the stage. Can you sing and circle pit at the same time?”