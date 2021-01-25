BUTCHER BABIES Premier "Sleeping With The Enemy" Music Video

Butcher Babies have released a music video for their single, “Sleeping With The Enemy''. The song marks the second release from Butcher Babies’ forthcoming EP, which is set for release in mid-2021.

Vocalist Carla Havey previously stated, “‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ is one of the most vulnerable songs we’ve ever written. The song is the ultimate 'own your own bullshit' song... because the first step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?”

Co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd added, “When face to face with what you presume as your enemy; who is it? Is it you? In ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way. There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator; yourself! Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me.”

Guitarist Henry Flury: “And just when you thought we weren't going to be heavy anymore... BOOM! This is definitely a song for the stage. Can you sing and circle pit at the same time?”