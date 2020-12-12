BUTCHER BABIES Release New Single "Sleeping With The Enemy"

Metal mainstays Butcher Babies have released their new single, “Sleeping With The Enemy'', which showcases the musical diversity the band has developed over the years.

Vocalist Carla Havey says, “‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ is one of the most vulnerable songs we’ve ever written. The song is the ultimate 'own your own bullshit' song... because the first step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?”

Co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd adds, “When face to face with what you presume as your enemy; who is it? Is it you? In ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way. There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator; yourself! Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me.”

Guitarist Henry Flury adds, “And just when you thought we weren't going to be heavy anymore... BOOM! This is definitely a song for the stage. Can you sing and circle pit at the same time?”

As the holidays approach, Butcher Babies have also announced a live-streamed concert called the 1st Annual Office Christmas Party a live show on December 18th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific. The show will be streamed on the Butcher Babies website and easily accessed by fans at ButcherBabies.com.

The band will perform fan favorites, as well as their two new singles, “Bottom Of A Bottle” and “Sleeping With The Enemy” to name a few.

Earlier in the year, Butcher Babies released “Bottom Of A Bottle” and celebrated 10 years as a band by creating and releasing their own signature wine called Butcher Burgundy. The new wine is available for purchase at this location.

“Sleeping With The Enemy” marks the second release from Butcher Babies’ forthcoming EP, which is set for release in mid-2021.