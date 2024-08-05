BUTCHER BABIES Reveal Dates For September / October 2024 U.S. Tour

Butcher Babies have announced details of their upcoming "Good Lord! The Butcher's Ded Tour 2024."

During the 18-date run across The United States, Butcher Babies will be joined by Ded, Dropout Kings, and Fox Lake; with new music in hand. Confirmed venues are listed below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 9th.

September

18 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

20 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company

21 - Reno, NV - Cypress Reno

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

29 - Denver, CO - HQ

October

1 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

4 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

5 - Dallas, TX - RBC

6 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

8 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

Butcher Babies is currently on tour across Europe. Remaining dates are as follows:

August

6 - Katowice, Poland - P23 (with Cradle Of Filth)

7 - Graz, Austria - PPC (with Cradle Of Filth)

9 - Weinham, Germany - Cafe Central

10 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaeude 9 (with Soil)

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix (with Cradle Of Filth)

14 - Dresden, Germany - Schlachthof (with Cradle Of Filth)

16 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

17 - Jezero Sadska, Czech Republic - Rock Of Sadska

Butcher Babies co-vocalist Carla Harvey was conspicuously absent from the band's 2023 UK / European tour with Fear Factory and Ignea in order to undergo emergency eye surgery. In separate statements, issued last month, Carla and the band have announced they have officially parted ways.

Carla: "Over the last six months you may have noticed my absence from BB posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… two EPs, five full length albums, and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon."

The band, meanwhile, issued the following statement:

"As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways.

Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies!

See you on the road."