BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Joins FEAR FACTORY For "Martyr" Live In Munich; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Fear Factory performed at the Backstage in Munich, Germany on November 24th. During their set they were joined by Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd for the song "Martyr". Check out the fan-filmed video below courtesy of the TrulyStucker YouTube Channel.

Butcher Babies are currently on tour in Europe with Fear Factory, albeit without vocalist Carla Harvey. She shared the following message on social media:

"Here's a picture of a girl in her happy place; unfortunately i won't be in that happy place on the upcoming Butcher Babies Euro run. Love you all but i have to sit this one out! I have a history of problematic vision and I had to have a major surgery about 10 years ago in my right eye for a retinal detachment. On our summer tour the telltale symptoms repeated themselves in my left eye. I've been hoping to avoid major surgery but it is clear that it must be done. My emergency surgery will include a healing process of laying face down for a number of days with a gas bubble in my eye. This is the first time in fifteen years i won't be able to join my friends on stage but right now my health and sight take precedence for me. While I am gutted that I cannot make the tour the risk of me waiting till after a tour to do such a surgery is too great and includes permanent vision loss. The beauty of having two vocalists is that Heidi can cover for me until i'm better! Hoping to make it out for part of this euro run...go to the shows, have a blast and support my bandmates for me! I'll see you soon!"

Catch Fear Factory, Butcher Babies and Ignea live at the following shows:

November 26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia