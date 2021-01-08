BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Talks About Receiving Death Threats After Covering PANTERA; Audio / Video

Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies joins Drag The Waters: The Pantera Podcast this week to discuss her love of Pantera.

At the 20 minute mark of the episode, she talks about the famed viral YouTube clip of them performing "Fucking Hostile", and the death threats that came from fans of Pantera. She also talks about touring with Phil Anselmo and Down, Vinnie Paul coming to Butcher Babies shows and more.

Listen here, watch below: