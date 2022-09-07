CABAL Issue “Exit Wound” Single

Copenhagen’s most visceral metal export, Cabal, have released a brand new single titled “Exit Wound” that displays their willingness to tackle deeply sensitive topics whilst drawing from personal experiences. Focusing on the trauma experienced after the death of a loved one without the chance for a final goodbye, Cabal channel those feelings of powerlessness and loneliness into a gut wrenchingly intense track.

Singer Andreas Bjulver states:

"‘Exit Wound’ is a very personal song to me, as it serves as an outlet for the trauma I felt right after my granddads suicide at the beginning of 2021. It deals with the heavy subject of being denied a final goodbye to one of the few people I've ever felt a true connection and real kinship to."

“Exit Wound” comes with a breathtaking video highlighting the band's explosive performance skills whilst underlining the intense message of the track.

“Exit Wound” is the fourth single that the band has released from their upcoming album Magno Interitus. The band’s Nuclear Blast debut will be released on October 21.

The album will be available as Digipak [limited edition], Black Single LP, Crystal Clear with Gold + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive], Crystal Clear with Red + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 500 units, USA exclusive], Gold + Black Marble Single LP [limited to 300 units, bandshop exclusives] and on all streaming platforms.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"If I Hang, Let Me Swing"

"Insidious"

"Magno Interitus"

"Existence Ensnared"

"Insatiable"

"Blod af Mit"

"Exit Wound"

"Violent Ends"

"Like Vultures"

"Exsanguination"

"Plague Bringer"

"Exsanguination" video:

"Magno Interitus" video:

Cabal is:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Vocals

Christian Hammer Mattesen - Guitars

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Malthe Strøyer Sørensen - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums