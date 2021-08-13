CADAVER Release "Feed The Pigs" Music Video

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver, are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, was unleashed unto the world in November of 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the music video for the single, "Feed The Pigs", which was directed by Julio Mendoza. Watch below.

Anders Odden comments, “The first song Dirk Verbeuren and I wrote as we resurrected Cadaver back in 2016 was 'Feed The Pigs'. At the time, I was looking for a singer and as the song pays tribute to the Florida scene (the 80s and early 90s) Kam Lee from Death and Massacre was on my shortlist to fill the role. When he got the demo he got super inspired and wrote all the rest of the lyrics and recorded a demo within 24 hours. We were blown away and kept this original idea when we recorded the album in 2019. As the pandemic destroyed all interactions with social distancing, we thought of making a video that reflects our time. All of us have done several COVID-19 collaborations where musicians jam across their bands and film themselves. This video is a tribute to the post-apocalyptic world we live in, enjoy.”

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Buy or listen to Edder & Bile here.

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)