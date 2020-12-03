CADAVER's Edder & Bile Album Out Now; New Video Trailer Streaming

Back with a vengeance and hell-bent on destruction, Norwegian death metallers Cadaver are back in business and ready to reign. Edder & Bile, the first full length from this band’s new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch a new video trailer below:

Edder & Bile was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (Massacre) and Jeff Becerra (Possessed) ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Order your copy of Edder & Bile in the format of your choice here. Save the album to Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Edder & Bile tracklisting:

"Morgue Ritual"

"Circle Of Morbidity"

"Feed The Pigs"

"Final Fight"

"Deathmachine"

"Reborn"

"The Pestilence"

"Edder & Bile"

"Years Of Nothing"

"Let Me Burn"

"Let Me Burn" lyric video:

"Reborn" video:

"Morgue Ritual" video:

Cadaver is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass & Vocals

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums & Backing Vocals