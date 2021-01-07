CADAVERIA Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Video Montage

"2021 is a meaningful one! Cadaveria celebrate two decades of activity! Thank you so much for your neverending support," says the Italian gothic metal band. "A gift for you is coming!"

Cadaveria was formed in 2001 by Cadaveria herself (vocals), one of the first women to hit the metal scene in the early '90s, and Marçelo Santos – aka Flegias – (drums), with the intent to create a virtual space where to freely express themselves as musicians and extreme artists.

The video below is set to "Free Spirit", from Cadaveria's Silence album, released in 2014.

In November 2020, Cadaveria, released their single, "Matryoshcada", to all digital platforms. A video for the track, produced by Morbid Vision, can be seen below. Download/stream the single here.

Says Cadaveria: "This video is dedicated to all the metalheads who have been close to me during my illness. It is also an opportunity for everybody to say goodbye to the 'previous me' and welcome the creature that I have become."

"Matryoshcada" concept in the singer's words: "Fragments of the past are recomposed for a moment... then they dissolve, giving light to a new creature, to a new powerful energy."