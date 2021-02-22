CADAVERIA Debuts “Divination” Music Video

February 22, 2021, 31 minutes ago

news heavy metal cadaveria

CADAVERIA Debuts “Divination” Music Video

Italian Gothic metallers, Cadaveria, have released an official music video for their new single, “Divination”. Stream / download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Produced by Morbid Vision Italy, this opus, freely inspired by the Candomblé ritual of reading the Buzios, was shot in a loft in Turin and along the Dora Baltea river banks in North Italy.

The clip was filmed and edited by Marçelo Santos. Photography by Marçelo Santos. Camera assistant: Albo Giolito. Editing assistant: Cadaveria herself. Main character: Monica Tomaino. Make up: Jacob Angel.



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

Latest Reviews