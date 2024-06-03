CALEB HYLES Shares Re-Electrified Version Of "Dark Before The Dawn!" Feat. WOLVES AT THE GATE & LACEY STURM; Lyric Video

Texas-born artist Caleb Hyles has released “Darkness Before The Dawn!” a new powerful version of his popular track that reached over 3 milion streams on Spotify and almost 2,5 milions views on YouTube. The new version, released via Judge & Jury Records, features the mighty post-hardcore band Wolves At The Gate and Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm.

“I am so happy to have Wolves At The Gate ignite the stage with Lacey Sturm from Flyleaf and I on our newest, explosive collaboration on our previous release, 'Darkness Before The Dawn'. The remix 'Darkness Before The Dawn!' is a sonic powerhouse adding more energy to the original, and it is an anthem for those entrenched in the shadows. From the depths of pain, fear, and uncertainty, we summon a new storm of heavy metal intensity. Embrace the chaos, confront the demons, and ride the raging tempest of the darkness before the dawn!” - Caleb Hyles

Stream/download “Darkness Before The Dawn!” here, and watch a lyric video below: