CALIGULA’S HORSE Release "The Stormchaser" Single And Music Video

Two weeks before the release of their new studio album, Charcoal Grace, Australian progressive metal outfit, Caligula’s Horse, release "The Stormchaser".

"The Stormchaser" comes with a thrilling music video that tells a moving story that underlines the emotional facetted of the song. Watch below.

Lead guitarist Sam Vallen says about the new track: "'The Stormchaser' is about the divide we all saw through the pandemic. How, rather than banding together to overcome the challenge of those years, many chose to serve themselves at the expense of their community and their society. Watching this, as we all did, was a humbling and infuriating experience, and it has lingered in all of us. Musically, 'The Stormchaser' is quite different from those we've revealed so far from Charcoal Grace, emphasising space, dynamics, and timbre with a particular focus on the emotional range of Jim Grey's vocal.”

Charcoal Grace is the 6th studio album of the band, and it combines raw rock power with immense emotional depth. Charcoal Grace is borne of the static hopelessness that the pandemic forced upon the band and, indeed, much of the world, these past few years. It is an album reckoning with the experiences and outcomes of this time geared, ultimately, towards catharsis - moving towards a more hopeful future.

Charcoal Grace will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), Gatefold 2LP in various colours & Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The World Breathes With Me”

“Golem”

“Charcoal Grace I: Prey”

“Charcoal Grace II: A World Without”

“Charcoal Grace III: Vigil”

“Charcoal Grace IV: Give Me Hell”

“Sails”

“The Stormchaser”

“Mute”

"The World Breathes With Me":

“Golem” video:

(Photo - Jack Venables)