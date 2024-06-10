Call Of Duty MW3 New Content For Season 4

About COD MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a relatively new game that was released in 2023. Like in previous installments, you continue to save the world from new threats, controlling well-known characters such as Ghost, Captain Price, Soap, and other members of Task Force OTG-141 and allied organizations. This time, they will be facing off against the infamous terrorist Vladimir Makarov, whom you already know from the original trilogy. The events in this game are not as global as in the 2011 MW3, but thanks to excellent physics and photorealistic graphics, you will enjoy the process.

Multiplayer

The multiplayer in this game has the same features as MW2, but a number of changes have been made. The maximum health of players has been increased from 100 to 150, which increases the duration of player encounters and also allows players to hide behind cover with low health. Although 16 maps were added to the game from Modern Warfare 2, overall, the maps stayed smaller to increase contact between players. You can find a list of maps on special websites. The game has a seasons system, which introduces new content and changes to the meta. Currently, the game is ending its third season and starting its fourth, which has added a large amount of content that we explore in this article.

New Maps

In addition to the already available maps, the fourth season adds 3 new maps for the 6vs6 mode and one modified version of an old map. The new maps are of medium size, while the modified old map retains its original size.

Tokyo

Players have the opportunity to conduct operations in nighttime Tokyo. You will fight for key points in the hotel and Manga buildings, which are located across the road. In addition to these two locations, the battle will occur at ground level across the entire map. This map is ideal for close combat equipment because there are a large number of kiosks and other landscape elements that obscure visibility.

Paris

You will fight on a map that features a police station and a gallery. You can move through the adjacent streets with small covers or move into the main buildings. There are also small shops where you will be protected from special device attacks.

Incline

The action takes place at a research outpost in the mountains of Urzikstan in a snowy biome. This map will allow you to participate in medium-range confrontations around the main building, as well as in close combat inside the building. Players will also be able to take positions on the roof, which will allow covering your allies with sniper fire.

Das Gross

This is a new variation of the Das Haus Vortex map, where all landscape elements are overgrown with some biological mass. The map can be described as two team spawns connected by three corridors. You can use weapons of any range because this map has both long distances and too short ones.

New Weapons

Developers delight players with the release of new weaponry:

Superior 46 submachine gun

It is characterized by a high rate of fire and moderate damage. It is usually used for close combat due to its compact size and rapid rate of fire. You can obtain this weapon by completing sector 6 of the Battle Pass, and it does not require its purchase.

Kar98k Marksman Rifle

The Kar98k is the perfect weapon for those who prefer precise long-range shots and high damage. The rifle is equipped with a bolt-action, which requires time to reload between shots, but this is compensated by its ability to deliver deadly hits with a single shot when aiming accurately. The Kar98k is ideal for those who prefer to engage in combat at long distances, using its high accuracy and killing power. To unlock, you need to complete sector 6 of the Battle Pass.

Reclaimer 18 shotgun

This is a shotgun that looks and performs similarly to the SPAS-12. It's possible that this is indeed the same shotgun but with a different name to avoid copyright issues. In recent installments of Call of Duty, there have been changes in the names of well-known weapons, even though they have the same characteristics and appearance. This shotgun will become available in the middle of the season.

Sledgehammer melee weapon

This is a long hammer or heavy mallet used for delivering crushing blows in hand-to-hand combat. Typically, a "Sledgehammer" has high damage and is capable of delivering a lethal blow with one or a few strikes.

Game Modes

The new season has also brought us new game modes, some of which have been seen before in other games in the series, and some are new:

Demolition

This mode is similar to Search & Destro, but this mode includes respawning. This creates tension at the points and makes the game more dynamic. This mode was first introduced in CoD MW1.

Hyper Cranked

"To kill to survive" - these words can describe this game mode. In the "Hyper Cranked" mode, players spawn on the map already in a "Cranked" state, which means that the countdown to explosion has already begun. The main mechanic of "Cranked" remains the same: players must get kills quickly to avoid exploding.

Havoc

This mode was last available in MW2 in Season 5. This mode is similar to team deathmatch, but with 5 random modifiers to each game. At the start, you receive one modifier, and for every 12 kills a new one is added. You need to score 75 points.

Only headshots

Another variation of Team Deathmatch, which will force you and your allies to demonstrate your accuracy, because you will be able to kill the enemy only by hitting him in the head. In this mode such items as throwing knives and grenades will be useless, because it is very difficult to deal damage to the head with them.

Perks, equipment and killstreaks.

The game also added new auxiliary items that will help you create new builds and kill enemies, below is a list of items that you can familiarize yourself with in the game:

● Mission Control Vest;

● Compression Plate;

● Intelligent

● Munitions Systems/IMS;

● Loitering Munition;

● Missle Drone;

● DNA Bomb.

Work mw3 boosting service in season 4.

In the new season, as in other MW3 Boosting services will help you with in-game issues. These services usually offer services for leveling up, weapon upgrades, completing achievements and quests, as well as unlocking some equipment. The MW3 boost price can vary depending on the level of service and the time required. Players ordering MW3 services often look for reliable providers with a good reputation to ensure the safety and quality of the services.