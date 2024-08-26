Canada's A SCAR FOR THE WICKED Share "Despicable Existence" Lyric Video

Dizzying deathcore powerhouse A Scar For The Wicked are preparing to decimate with their forthcoming release Acolythus on November 7th, 2024. Today, they offer their a fresh taste with their new single "Despicable Existence".

The band comments on "Despicable Existence," sharing: "Theme: self-hatred, focusing on a man who is writing a suicide letter to his friends and family. He is grappling with the decision to end his own life, reflecting on how each choice he has made has led him to a profound sense of self-disgust and disdain.

Musically, This song is one of our personal favorite. Powerful, crushing riffs drive the track, emphasizing the gravity of the theme. Fast tremolo picking adds intensity over a melodic solo mirroring the emotional turmoil of the lyrics. A beautiful neoclassical chorus provides a melodic contrast, enhancing the emotional depth of the song with subtle synths in the background to add atmospheric depth, enriching the overall soundscape."

Acolythus artwork and tracklisting:

"Seven Wraiths"

"The Ophidian Offspring"

"Drowned In Gluttony"

"Golden Touch Of Eternity"

"Despicable Existence"

"Acolythus"

"Into A Coalescent Damnation"

"Sacrificial Genocide"

"Son Of Dawn"

Based out of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, A Scar For The Wicked formed in 2011 drawing primary influences from the likes of The Black Dahlia Murder, Dimmu Borgir, The Zenith Passage, and Belphegor, and the gory blood-soaked realms of horror. The following year saw the release of the debut EP, Scars, with subsequent EPs The Necrobutcher and The Unholy landing in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Across their career, the band have have brought their unyielding energy to festivals around their home province, and notably have shared stages with heavyweight acts including Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Born Of Osiris, Archspire and Chelsea Grin.