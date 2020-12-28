Canada's ARCANA Share "Making Of" Videos For Debut EP

This past November, Calgary's Arcana unveiled their debut space rock opera, Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms. The EP is a poetic and thought-provoking record that is highly detailed with layers of vocals, orchestral interludes, and a passionate story that weaves a tale of love, tragedy, and perseverance of a character named Damian.

The EP was mainly a two-man project split between founder Rogan McAndrews (guitars, bass, synths, orchestra, and vocals) and friend, drummer, and engineer Deyson Thiara (drums, reamps, mixing, mastering) in their respective home studios along with guest musicians to sing the parts of characters for the story concept.

Rogan McAndrews shares the narrative of the EP: “This EP is a sort of love story from Damian to his wife Hope and their child Cassidy before tragedy strikes. I try to present what his anxieties and pressures are working far away from his family but also a lingering unstableness from within that is voiced by the character Nightmare that foreshadows the tragedy that is about to befall them. Throughout the “Letters from a Lost Soul” arc, Damian will be expressing all of these emotions through letters to his wife and child, the letters being the songs on each album and the characters writing back and forth.”

The first piece of many to come from Arcana in what is already a vast and colorful universe; today the band is going more in-depth on the release by sharing with fans their latest making-of videos.

The band adds: "We wanted to open up about what our process was like, both in writing and recording the album, as well as some of our thoughts behind the story and the industry we are diving into. Not a lot of artists show all the tricks and secrets behind the technical work that went into their art. It was always my goal to give an all-access pass to whoever showed interest in Arcana, out of respect to those who enjoy the music and want to know what it is like crafting an album or would like insight into how others shape their sound and thoughts. I know that is something I am consistently intrigued by. To all those whose curiosity has brought them to this series, we hope you enjoy!"

Watch the videos below:

Technical and cinematic, Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms is poetic and thought-provoking and the perfect compliment to collections of prog fans, especially ones who enjoy Leprous, Coheed and Cambria, and Porcupine Tree.

The EP is available at Arcanacollective.bandcamp.com, Spotify, Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Letters From A Lost Soul"

"Wings"

"Tailwind"

"Octosun/Wings" (Reprised)

Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms by Arcana

EP band lineup:

Rogan McAndrews - Guitar, Bass, Vocals (Damian), Synths

Anna Draper - Vocals (Hope)

Deyson Thiara - Drums

(Photo - Rogan McAndrews)