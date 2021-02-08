Canada's BONEYARD Release "Oathbreaker" Music Video

Edmonton's Boneyard have released a music video for "Oathbreaker", the title track of their debut album, released back in October. Watch the clip below.

Boneyard is a hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The band features lead vocalist/ guitarist Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the setlist. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.

Oathbreaker is now available on red colored vinyl, limited to 100 copies. Purchase here.

"Oathbreaker" video:

Fates Warning lyric video: