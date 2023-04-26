Canada's DESPITE THE REVERENCE Marches Forward With “War Machine” Video

Impressively, Saskatoon, Canada’s Despite The Reverence has been together writing and performing for over 10 years now with the same lineup and as of this year, has produced five full-length albums. The most recent addition to their catalog is Stress Of Evolution, a 12 track, neck-breaking monster of an album that builds on all of their previous work. The latest video out is “War Machine”, five minutes of thundering drums, wild solos, and groovy riffs.

The band details:

““War Machine” is another heavy rocker and packs a lot of energy. The song comes in with a roar and pounding guitars, bass, and drums. The verses quiet down but only for a moment and really to give more emphasis to the rest of the song. By the time the bridge hits in the middle, the song is full steam ahead. A ripping solo followed by a halftime but heavy-beaten ending wraps the song up. The lyrics are powerful and strong and the outro has a ring to it with the feeling of royalty.”

Despite The Reverence wanted the album to be dynamic from heavy to melodic and accomplished that with a mixture of tempos, styles, and instrumentation. They cite that variety is the spice of life and they tried to bring everything under one roof creating unique and interesting compositions which flow together under a common concept.

When playing live, they are very professional and love putting on a big live show including lights, smoke, and stage backdrops. They write the set to flow together and generally do not take a lot of pauses or chit-chat. They figure the fans are there to hear the music so they keep the songs flowing as they play with high energy and intensity. They are recommended listening for fans of Pantera, Tool, and Black Sabbath.

Stress Of Evolution is available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Cyborg"

"Khali Yuga"

"Surprise Kill Vanish"

"Primate Centurion"

"Killing Plebs"

"Fears Of Our Fathers"

"Stress Of Evolution"

"Human Obsolete"

"Thinning The Herd"

"War Machine"

"At My Door Knocks Death"

"Disco Death Tech"

"War Machine" video:

"Cyborg" video:

"Primate Centurion" video: