Canada's DESPITE THE REVERENCE Unleash Video For Technical Single "Cyborg"

Despite The Reverence, a staple in the Canadian music scene for the last decade, has a brand new album Stress Of Evolution coming out this April. It’s a twelve-track, neck-breaking monster of an album that builds on all of their previous work and cumulates into a release that is accessible, yet devastating. The second look into this dynamic album is the single “Cyborg”. A video for the track can be found below.

Says the band: “One of the more technical songs on the album featuring a blistering opening lead riff and heavy pounding guitars under the verse sections of the song. The vocals are heavy and growling over the verses but break into a melodic crescendo during the chorus. The song slips into a quiet dark interlude in the middle section which builds in intensity back into the chorus and outro. The lyrics touch on the melding of humans and robotics.”

Despite The Reverence wanted the album to be dynamic from heavy to melodic and accomplished that with a mixture of tempos, styles, and instrumentation. They cite that variety is the spice of life and they tried to bring everything under one roof creating unique and interesting compositions which flow together under a common concept.

When playing live, they are very professional and love putting on a big live show including lights, smoke, and stage backdrops. They write the set to flow together and generally do not take a lot of pauses or chit-chat. They figure the fans are there to hear the music so they keep the songs flowing as they play with high energy and intensity. They are recommended listening for fans of Pantera, Tool, and Black Sabbath.

Stress Of Evolution comes out on April 14th.

Tracklisting:

"Cyborg"

"Khali Yuga"

"Surprise Kill Vanish"

"Primate Centurion"

"Killing Plebs"

"Fears Of Our Fathers"

"Stress Of Evolution"

"Human Obsolete"

"Thinning The Herd"

"War Machine"

"At My Door Knocks Death"

"Disco Death Tech"

"Cyborg" video:

"Primate Centurion" video: