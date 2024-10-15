Canada's GODDO Announce Special 50th Anniversary Pop Up Performance

Canada's Goddo have announced a special 50th anniversary pop up performance, on Wednesday, October 23 in Ajax, Ontario (Canada).

Says Greg Godovitz: "Rehearsal rooms are great and we have a wonderful one but we’ve decided to get this act in front of an actual audience before we start our upcoming tour dates. So if you live in the Durham area The Edge in Ajax is it. No advance sales on this one but doors at 7:30 and we hit the stage at 8:30."

Goddo's 50th Anniversary Tour lands at Regent Theatre in Oshawa, ON on Thursday, October 31 at 8 PM. Tickets for this show can be found here.

Led by its legendary founder, singer/bassist Greg Godovitz, the all-new Goddo consists of keyboardist Drew Winters, guitarists Steve Jensen and Steve MacPherson, and original Goddo drummer Marty Morin.

This re-energized rendition of Goddo delivers new life and spirit to their classic hits like “So Walk On”, “Sweet Thing”, “Tough Times”, “Too Much Carousing”, “O Carole (Kiss My Whip)”, “Cock On”, “Under My Hat”, “Pretty Bad Boy” and much more.

Decades: The Best Of Goddo is the new hits release featuring remastered sound and never before heard bonus tracks. Greg Godovitz chose Goddo's top tracks from every album to create the most up to date compilation ever. To make this release special Greg went into Iguana Studios in Toronto, ON to remaster every track with updated sound technology so they sound the best they ever have.

While there he re-recorded their biggest hit "Pretty Bad Boy" and had the studio do a stellar remix of the hard to find B-Side "Fortune In Men's Eyes" that finally gives it justice. Add in the Eddie Kramer remix of "Under My Hat" and this is a must have for any fan of classic rock. In addition, look for Dolby Atmos versions of Pretty Bad Boy and Under My Hat coming to all streaming platforms.

Both CD and LP are available as regular versions and as signed deluxe bundles. Signed copies are hand signed on the cover by Greg Godovitz. The CD Deluxe Signed Bundle comes with a Decades guitar pick and Decades koozie.

The LP Deluxe Signed Bundle is on 180g space blue vinyl and includes a Decades felt vinyl slipmat, a Decades guitar pick and a Decades koozie. Limited to a run of 100.

Order at rockpapermerch.com.

Tracklisting:

“So Walk On”

“Sweet Thing”

“Cock On”

“Tough Times”

“Under My Hat” (Eddie Kramer mix)

“Ho Carole (Kiss My Whip)”

“Drop Dead (That’s Who)”

“Too Much Carousing”

“Pretty Bad Boy” (Decades version)

“Chantal”

“Anacanapanacana”*

“Was It Somethin’ I Said?”*

“The Bus Driver Blues”*

“Rock Star”*

“Fortune In My Eyes* (2024 remix)

*CD bonus tracks