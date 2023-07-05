Canada's HARDBALL Reimagine Grunge With “NRA” Single

Hardball is an emerging punk/grunge act from Vancouver, BC, Canada, who are set to release their debut self-titled album in July. The deadly trio of seasoned musicians is eager to play something that is uncommon these days and the new album delivers something that is reminiscent of the ‘90s with a modern twist amidst the punk and grunge rock chaos. The second single is “NRA”, which captures huge-sounding drums, and over-the-top-heavy, layered guitars. To them, the vibe is also very important and resulted in rerecording some sections many times trying to get the energy exactly how we wanted.

According to Hardball, the single is musically just supposed to sound completely bonkers. Drums going completely ape all over the place, obnoxious riffing, and big low-tuned power chords, the heavily distorted bass guitar holds down the main riff. Lyrically, it is an anthem about gun control. Not really even with a coherent position on the matter. Calling it NRA despite not directly having anything to do with the NRA, was a humorous take to them.

Vocalist/guitarist Scott Budgie explains more:

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that the US has major social problems that have led to regular shootings. I don’t like it, and I can’t do anything about it. But, I’m going to shout about it the way a scared, confused child might. I think listeners will recognize that we’re not a nostalgia act, there is a clear influence from contemporary punk and hardcore that shows through. I think people will recognize that this is original and genuine music.”

Hardball is composed of former Poles frontman and Vancouver local Scott Budgie, as well as Okanagan residents, drummer Jeremy Head also of The Motion Picture, and bassist Jamie Black. Their self-titled album is a joint production between recording engineer Matt Roach of Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC (Baptists, Misery Signals, Comeback Kid) and mix engineer Felix Fung of Little Red Sounds in New Westminster, BC (Needles//Pins, Girlfriends and Boyfriends, Mode Moderne).

In support of the album, Hardball is setting out on tour this August with appearances throughout Western Canada.

Hardball's self-titled debut album is out July 21. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Just A Tree"

"Worried As Shit"

"NRA"

"In The Mail"

"Me And You"

"Chili"

"Talk To Me"

"Ian’s Song"

"I/O"

"Open Air"

"NRA":

"Worried As Shit" lyric video:

Dates:

August

4 – Vancouver, BC – 648 Kingsway

6 – New Westminster, BC – Bully’s Studios

9 – Nelson, BC – Kootenay Co-op Radio

10 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham

11 – Calgary, AB – TBA

12 – Oliver, BC – Firehall Brewing

26 – Salmo, BC – Hogkegger Fest

Album Recording and Live Band Lineup:

Scott Budgie - Vocals, guitars

Jeremy Head - Drums, guitars, synth, backing vocals

Jamie Black - Bass, backing vocals

(Photo - Kaila Hald)