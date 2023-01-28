Canada's INVICTA Unleash Official Video For New Single "Sinister Obsession"; New Albunm To Be Released In March

Kitchener metal band Invicta have released an official music video for their new single, "Sinister Obsession", taken from the forthcoming album, Triumph And Torment. Check it out below.

Frontman Kyle Edissi has issued the following statement:

"The time has come! We are excited to announce our new album Triumph and Torment will be released everywhere on March 31, 2023! Our goal while writing and recording this record was to make it sound Vicious and Triumphant. We wanted each song to channel the villainous vibes that inspired it. We really challenged ourselves and feel that this is a big step beyond our previous material, while staying true to the Invicta sound. I am really proud of this album, and I am really proud of the band and everyone involved in its creation."

Tracklist:

"The New Throne"

"Forces of Annihilation"

"Apprentice of Death"

"Battle the Beyond"

"Sinister Obsession"

"The Morning’s Light"

"Parasitic Reign"

"Preeminence"

"Embodiment of Infamy"

"Triumph and Torment"

Invicta is:

Kyle Edissi - Vocals, Guitar

Jonah Kay - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Steven Rowlands - Bass, Backing Vocals

Reef Hassanien - Drums