Canada's MALACODA Share "Crawling Chaos" Bass Playthrough Video

March 19, 2021, an hour ago

news malacoda heavy metal

Canada's MALACODA Share "Crawling Chaos" Bass Playthrough Video

Ontario, Canada's Malacoda have released a bass playthough for their new single "Crawling Chaos" performed by Zachary Stulla and can be viewed below. The song is the title track from the band's new EP.

Tracklisting:

“Crawling Chaos”
“Deadlights”
“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)
“The Harsh Law”

“Deadlights” visualizer:

"Crawling Chaos" lyric video:

While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.

Lineup:

Lucas Di Mascio - Vocals & Keys
Wes MacDonald - Guitars
Zachary “Zak” Stulla - Bass



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews