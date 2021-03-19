Canada's MALACODA Share "Crawling Chaos" Bass Playthrough Video
March 19, 2021, an hour ago
Ontario, Canada's Malacoda have released a bass playthough for their new single "Crawling Chaos" performed by Zachary Stulla and can be viewed below. The song is the title track from the band's new EP.
Tracklisting:
“Crawling Chaos”
“Deadlights”
“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)
“The Harsh Law”
“Deadlights” visualizer:
"Crawling Chaos" lyric video:
While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.
Lineup:
Lucas Di Mascio - Vocals & Keys
Wes MacDonald - Guitars
Zachary “Zak” Stulla - Bass