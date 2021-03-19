Canada's MALACODA Share "Crawling Chaos" Bass Playthrough Video

Ontario, Canada's Malacoda have released a bass playthough for their new single "Crawling Chaos" performed by Zachary Stulla and can be viewed below. The song is the title track from the band's new EP.

Tracklisting:

“Crawling Chaos”

“Deadlights”

“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)

“The Harsh Law”

“Deadlights” visualizer:

"Crawling Chaos" lyric video:

While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.

Lineup:

Lucas Di Mascio - Vocals & Keys

Wes MacDonald - Guitars

Zachary “Zak” Stulla - Bass