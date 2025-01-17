Canada's RED HANDED DENIAL Release New Single / Video "I Hope You're Happy"
January 17, 2025, an hour ago
Toronto-based Red Handed Denial unleashed their latest album, A Journey Through Virtual Dystopia, in May 2024. They have released an official video for the new single, "I Hope Your Happy"; check it out below.
A Journey Through Virtual Dystopia is available via digital platforms found here.
Tracklist:
"Parasite"
"My Demise"
"One More Night"
"Falling Back To You"
"Driving Towards A Neon Sunset..."
"Smokescreen"
"...And Then I Found Myself In A Virtual dystopia"
"Eat Glass"
"I Hope You're Happy"
"Home"
Photo by Jaqueline Silva