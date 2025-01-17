Canada's RED HANDED DENIAL Release New Single / Video "I Hope You're Happy"

Toronto-based Red Handed Denial unleashed their latest album, A Journey Through Virtual Dystopia, in May 2024. They have released an official video for the new single, "I Hope Your Happy"; check it out below.

A Journey Through Virtual Dystopia is available via digital platforms found here.

Tracklist:

"Parasite"

"My Demise"

"One More Night"

"Falling Back To You"

"Driving Towards A Neon Sunset..."

"Smokescreen"

"...And Then I Found Myself In A Virtual dystopia"

"Eat Glass"

"I Hope You're Happy"

"Home"

Photo by Jaqueline Silva